MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough on Thursday wondered whether the FBI seized a cell phone belonging to Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) because President Donald Trump “doesn’t like” him.

“Obviously, the president very upset that Richard Burr did his job on the intel committee,” Scarborough said in a segment with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “They said that, actually, Vladimir Putin was trying to interfere with the U.S. election. Kelly Loeffler also was implicated for making money off of this pandemic. Any reports? Did they seize her cell phone, as well, or did they just seize — did Barr and the Justice Department just seize the cell phone of the Republican that Donald Trump doesn’t like?”

The FBI on Wednesday evening served a search warrant to Burr at his Washington home. The Justice Department has been investigating the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman for selling more than $630,000 in stocks on February 13 as the committee was beginning to investigate the coronavirus pandemic. The FBI also reportedly accessed Burr’s iCloud account prior to seizing his cellular device. To date, the bureau has not executed any search warrants on Loeffler, a Republican senator from Georgia, who engaged in controversial trades worth $20 million as the Senate investigated the coronavirus.

Hunt assured Scarborough that she did not see a conspiracy, but acknowledged Burr had disagreements with the president. “We should underscore, I absolutely take your point. Kelly Loeffler is not the chairman of the Intelligence Committee. She’s not privy to the same information as Richard Burr. Her trades were larger in number. However, a much less significant portion of her net worth.”

She also suggested the president was capitalizing on Burr’s trouble by renominating John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to lead the intelligence community, a nominee Burr has previously criticized. “The other thing I would say, Joe, too, is the incoming, expected new director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe, a congressman, widely viewed as very partisan. Trump nominated him before Richard Burr said, ‘This guy isn’t right for the job,’ and he was withdrawn. After the news comes out, Ratcliffe had another hearing in front of the Intelligence Committee and is expected to be confirmed. That has changed in light of the information.”

Scarborough has had his own disagreements with Trump. The president on Tuesday called Scarborough “a total nut job” and suggested that a new murder investigation be opened over the case of an intern who died in Scarborough’s congressional office in 2001.

Watch above via MSNBC.

