Former national security advisor John Bolton continued his cryptic tweeting today by warning that the United States’ commitment to national security “is under attack from within.”

Bolton has been somewhat active on Twitter since, he claims, he got his account back after the White House blocked him from it, something the White House denied.

Today Bolton tweeted, “It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority.”

It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority. #JohnBolton — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 26, 2019

It’s unclear what he’s referring to, but the Bolton PAC website says, “We need to make U.S. national security a priority. The threats are grave and growing. The presidency and control of the House and the Senate will all be decided in less than one year. It’s time to speak up again!”

When Bolton resurfaced on Twitter a few days ago, many reacted to his comments by arguing that if he has something important to say, he should speak up or testify.

