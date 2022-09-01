John Bolton: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Trump Kept More Classified Documents at His Other Properties

In light of the FBI’s newest disclosures about their search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, John Bolton concluded that Donald Trump might be keeping more sensitive materials at his other residences.

The ex-president’s former national security adviser gave an interview to Sky News to discuss the DOJ’s new filing saying the FBI confiscated over 100 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, and there is evidence to suggest Trump’s team attempted to “obstruct the government’s investigation.” Trump has admitted that the FBI did not plant those documents — as he previously claimed — and his lawyers are now under scrutiny for their complicity in giving false statements to the DOJ and concealing the documents Trump illegally possessed.

Speaking about the new information put forth by the FBI, Bolton said, “given that it’s Donald Trump we’re talking about, I’m not surprised in the slightest, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some other residence of his.”

“I just think it’s important that everybody, whether they’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump or whatever their position is, to try and take a deep breath here, let this process play out,” Bolton said. He took notice of how the filing accused Trump of “obstruction” with his refusal to give his documents back to the National Archives, which he took as “indicative” that they are taking the matter seriously.

“It could be very, very serious,” Bolton said, “but my strong urging to everybody is stay calm, let’s let it play out. We’ve got due process in the United States. The facts will come out here, but let’s not jump to conclusions that the Justice Department is an arm of the Democratic Party.”

Watch above via Sky News.

