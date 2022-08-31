Trump Lawyer Says She Had ‘Firsthand Knowledge’ of Area Where He Illegally Kept Documents at Mar-a-Lago

An attorney for Donald Trump who’s been on a media blitz defending the former president over his mishandling of government documents made two odd admissions on Wednesday.

Alina Habba has carpet-bombed the airwaves of right-wing media to insist that Trump did nothing wrong when he absconded with government documents upon leaving the White House. However, Trump was supposed to turn over all official records to the National Archives when he left office.

Appearing on Wednesday’s installment of Hannity, Habba reacted to the release of a photo taken at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The image was included in a Department of Justice filing and shows classified documents at Trump’s home, where FBI agents executed a search warrant to retrieve the materials earlier this month.

Sean Hannity said the photo “was obviously done for public consumption” and “designed to influence public opinion.”

Habba responded by ripping the Department of Justice.

“What’s happened is, now they’ve put this picture out so that you would assume – and I’m somebody who has been, and the press loves to talk about this, especially today – I’m somebody that has been in his office,” Habba stated. “This is not the way his office looks. They give you this appearance that you walk in and there’s these top-secret documents just strewn about.”

Hannity then asked, “Did the FBI do that or was that the way that room looked before they went in there?”

Habba replied by stating she has “firsthand knowledge” of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office. That is the same area where the documents in question were illegally kept. She further said guests of the former president were in the vicinity of said documents “frequently”:

I do have firsthand knowledge, as you know. I’m down there frequently. I have never seen that. I have never ever seen that. That is not the way his office looks. Anybody that knows President Trump’s office, he has guests frequently there. It’s uh, just a joke. They literally must have gone in and taken out documents they wanted or cover letters as it is and put it about so that the public believes this is top secret documents that were on his floor. It’s ridiculous. I can tell you personally, it’s ridiculous. I’ve never seen that.

If it is the case that Habba was “down there frequently” where Trump kept documents he was not supposed to have, that raises questions about whether she knew he was keeping materials illegally.

Elsewhere, it was reported that in June, another Trump lawyer named Christina Bobb signed a sworn statement to the Department of Justice that there were no government documents at Mar-a-Lago. However, that turned out to be false.

Watch above via Fox News.

