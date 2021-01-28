Jon Stewart joined Twitter Thursday and weighed in on the current stock market chaos in his first tweet.

“This is bullshit. The Redditors aren’t cheating, they’re joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don’t shut them down…maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!” Stewart tweeted. “We’ve learned nothing from 2008.”

StewBeef — Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 28, 2021

Stephen Colbert shared Stewart’s tweet and confirmed it was the man himself.

Well, one thing changed since 2008- a friend of mine joined Twitter. https://t.co/XowK9xXu4D — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2021

After being verified by Twitter, Stewart added, “Thanks for the warm welcome! I promise to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner.”

Thanks for the warm welcome! I promise to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner. — Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 29, 2021

Stewart recently signed a deal with Apple TV+ for a current affairs series. In the past few years, he’s been particularly vocal as an advocate for 9/11 first responders and pushed for Congress to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund in 2019.

