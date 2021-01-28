comScore

Jon Stewart Joins Twitter, Weighs In on Uproar Over GameStop Market Chaos

By Josh FeldmanJan 28th, 2021, 9:39 pm

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Jon Stewart joined Twitter Thursday and weighed in on the current stock market chaos in his first tweet.

“This is bullshit. The Redditors aren’t cheating, they’re joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don’t shut them down…maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!” Stewart tweeted. “We’ve learned nothing from 2008.”

Stephen Colbert shared Stewart’s tweet and confirmed it was the man himself.

After being verified by Twitter, Stewart added, “Thanks for the warm welcome! I promise to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner.”

Stewart recently signed a deal with Apple TV+ for a current affairs series. In the past few years, he’s been particularly vocal as an advocate for 9/11 first responders and pushed for Congress to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund in 2019.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: