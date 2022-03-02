Comedian Jon Stewart was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday to discuss healthcare for veterans but ended the segment throwing some comedic shade at CNN’s incoming chairman Chris Licht.

Licht, who is currently the executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is set to succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN on May 1.

Stewart and the Morning Joe co-hosts discussed the heroism of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky before turning the conversation quickly to Licht.

“Extraordinary. I mean, for, look, I am a comedienne, I know comediennes. I don’t know that we would be able to rise to the challenge of being in a movie about war,” Stewart jested.

“You see this gentleman’s courage and tenacity, the way he is leading his country. It’s incredibly moving,” he continued. “I, just, my fear for Ukraine is that we’re going to get sucked into this idea of a heroic narrative while these folks get surrounded in a long-term siege that will cause so much more death and destruction.”

Mika Brzezinski then tried to sign off and end the segment. Stewart jumped in joking whether or not they had considered a show called “Morning Afternoon,” lamenting the early hour of the interview.

Joe Scarborough, happy to keep bantering with Stewart then asked, “What about Licht? What about Licht?”

Stewart replied, “Oh yeah, Chris Licht, he’s going to take over CNN and I look forward to them coming back to Colbert in about three months.”

Stewart smiled and chuckled as Brzezinski and Scarborough laughed, with Brzezinski finally ending the segment. Colbert too had some fun with Licht, giving him an emotional, but hilarious send-off on Monday night. “Our own Chris Licht, right over there at that podium, is leaving this show to take over CNN,” Colbert said on Monday’s The Late Show, adding, “I trained the next president of CNN, so I believe legally CNN now stands for the Colbert News Network.”

Watch the full clip above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com