Journalists on Twitter React to Trump’s 12th Empty Schedule in Past 16 Days: ‘Who’s Staying In The Basement Now?’

By Tommy ChristopherNov 19th, 2020, 8:31 am

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Journalists reacted with alarm and mockery to President Donald Trump’s 12th empty official White House schedule in the past 16 days, amid record-shattering coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday night, the White House released Trump’s official public schedule for Thursday, and it had a very familiar ring to it:

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2020

In-Town Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Print: Los Angeles Times
Radio: NPR

EST

10:00AM In-House Pool Call Time

THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled.

White House reporters from many major outlets took note of the pattern of empty schedules from Trump over the past two weeks, even as deaths from COVID-19 surged past a quarter of a million in the United States, while other journalists mocked Trump’s inactivity.

And Biden campaign senior adviser Valerie Jarrett took a shot at Trump as well, while highlighting President-elect Joe Biden’s recent outreach to health care workers fighting the pandemic.

CNN anchor John Berman addressed Trump’s light schedule on air Thursday morning, dubbing him “a tee-time president.”

