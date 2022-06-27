JUST IN: Multiple Fatalities Reported and at Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train derailed in Missouri on Monday after hitting a dump truck at a crossing.

Multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries have been reported as of Monday evening.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, ABC affiliate KMBC:

Amtrak has confirmed that several cars derailed on train four traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, at 1:42 pm. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting riders; Amtrak says it has deployed resources to help.

Monday’s news comes a day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three and injuring two others.

UPDATE 3:55 pm ET: Amtrak released a statement:

On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available.

UPDATE 4:10 pm ET: Passenger Robert Nightingale told CNN that all but one of the cars were knocked over. “The latter cars got the worst of it,” he said. The car with the main engine was not knocked over, according to Nightingale. When asked by CNN if there were any deaths, Nightingale said, “I don’t know. Except the gentleman who’s driving the cement truck or whatever, his wife came running up to the scene. And she wanted to see him. And they said no.”

UPDATE 4:16 p.m. ET: Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) tweeted, “We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP

troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.”

We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET: CNN reported that at least 50 people were injured and multiple people have died as a result of the train derailment in Missouri. The report cited Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

