Iran’s New Supreme Leader Will Reportedly Need Prosthetic Leg Following Strikes That Killed His Dad

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly has a long road to recovery after being injured in the airstrike that killed his father.

The U.S. began its war in Iran when it launched Operation Epic Fury at the end of February. The initial strikes killed nearly 50 members of Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Days after Iranian officials confirmed his death, it was announced that Mojtaba — his son — had been selected as the country’s new supreme leader.

Since then, however, Mojtaba hasn’t been seen. Early reports suggested he was gravely wounded, while some U.S. officials speculated that new leader might not even be alive.

A Thursday report from The New York Times stated that Mojtaba remained an active figure in his country while recovering from a long list of severe injuries. The report continued:

Though Mr. Khamenei was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged, according to four senior Iranian officials familiar with his health. One leg was operated on three times, and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak, the officials said, adding that, eventually, he will need plastic surgery. Mr. Khamenei has not recorded a video or audio message, the officials said, because he does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak in his first public address. He has issued several written statements that have been posted online and read on state television. Messages to him are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and relayed via a human chain from one trusted courier to the next, who travel on highways and back roads, in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out. His guidance on issues snakes back the same way.

Sources also told The New York Times that the new supreme leader has taken a different approach to his leadership. While his father “exerted absolute power over all decisions about war, peace and negotiations,” Motjaba’s role was described as more of a “director of the board” who “relies heavily on the advice and guidance of the board members.”

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