Congressman Not Seen in Weeks Issues Statement

A congressman whose whereabouts have been unknown to his House colleagues issued a statement on Monday, saying he expects to return “very soon.”

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) last voted on March 5, and no one in Congress appears to have seen or heard from him since last month. Kean, 57, confirmed in the statement that he is dealing with “a personal medical issue,” but did not elaborate further.

“I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue,” Kean said in a statement posted on social media. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.”

Last week, Politico reported that Kean’s colleagues had no idea what had happened to him.

The lawmaker’s fellow New Jersey House Republicans had not heard from their colleague at all. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said it has been “radio silence” from Kean. Rep. Chris Smith also told the outlet he did not know where Kean had been. House Republicans from New York who have worked with Kean also had no answers.

“It’s been a long absence,” Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) told Politico. “I hope he’s doing all right. But I haven’t heard anything.”

In his statement, Kean expressed appreciation for his colleagues’ “patience.”

“I also want to thank my friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their patience and understanding during this time. I appreciate your support and look forward to being back in the near future,” the statement said.

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