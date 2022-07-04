At Least One Child ‘Critically Injured’ in Fourth of July Parade Shooting

At least one of the shooting victims at the Fourth of July parade shooting was described by authorities as a child.

In a press conference update, Highland Park City Fire Chief Joe Schrage said 23 shooting victims were transported to various hospitals near the area, which is approximately 25 miles outside of Chicago, by the Fire Department. One transported to the hospital from the scene was a child, though their age or current status could not be confirmed.

The chief said “at least one” of the victims transported was a child and they were “critically injured” at the time.

Injuries of shooting victims included shots to abdomens and limbs, the chief said, but added both first responder crews and bystanders on the scene acted quickly and helped by applying tourniquets and taking control of bleeding.

“So they were gunshot wounds and it varied from abdomen to limbs and such, but the crews were on scene very quickly. There were bystanders at well that rendered aid, as well and they were quick to tie tourniquets and do bleeding control which definitely assisted the fire department on scene,” Schrage said.

The shooting claimed the lives of at least six, five of whom died on the scene, authorities said at the presser. All five were confirmed by adults, but the age of the sixth who was transported to a hospital and died from their injuries could not be confirmed, even after it was asked by reporters whether the sixth victim was a minor.

According to authorities, a gunman opened fire from a business rooftop with a “high-powered rifle,” targeting both parade participants and spectators on Monday. Sgt. Christopher Covelli described the shooting as both “very random” and “very intentional.” ATF authorities are currently investigating a rifle left behind by the suspect. Authorities describe their manhunt as a “very active apprehension effort.”

