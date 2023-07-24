JUST IN: Drone Strikes Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow Business Center

Russian officials blamed Ukraine after confirming a number of drone strikes on buildings in Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of the Russian capital, posted a message on Telegram saying “drone strikes were recorded on two non-residential buildings” early in the morning. He claimed the attacks resulted in no casualties or significant damage.

The Moscow Times reported that the drones crashed near Russia’s Ministry of Defense and the other struck an office building at a southern Moscow business center. In addition, Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov announced that a drone strike also hit an ammunition depot in the Russia-annexed territory.

According to the Times, Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that their electronic warfare systems “suppressed” the drones and caused them to crash. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was also reported condemning the strikes as an “act of international terrorism.”

Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart posted pictures and videos to Twitter, showing the impact from the reported attacks.

🇷🇺 MINISTRY OF DEFENSE HIT 🔥 Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow was hit in a drone strike. pic.twitter.com/BQpVmKLudu — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 24, 2023

BUSINESS CENTER IN MOSCOW HIT 🔥 🔥 A business center in Moscow 🇷🇺was hit by a drone this morning. pic.twitter.com/3Ip3wy13MN — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 24, 2023

🇷🇺 AIRBASE IN CRIMEA ATTACKED ⚡️⚡️ An airbase of the 🇷🇺-occupiers in Crimea has been hit by a large 🇺🇦 drone strike. Mixed reports but it appears 🇺🇦 struck a 🇷🇺 warehouse of munitions located there. pic.twitter.com/Akz8QULPdF — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 24, 2023

The strikes came amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s shipping infrastructure on the Danube River, and also a grain depot in Odesa. As Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine was behind the drones, the Times cited a Ukrainian defense source who reportedly called it a “GUR special operation.”

The development follows previous instances of drone attacks on Russian government buildings.

