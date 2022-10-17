JUST IN: Federal Prosecutors Want to Jail Steve Bannon For Six Months

The Justice Department is recommending a $200,000 fine and six months prison sentence for Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress.

It was nearly three months ago when Bannon was convicted for two counts of criminal contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 Committee. Bannon’s formal sentencing is scheduled for Friday, but on Monday, DOJ prosecutors submitted a filing to outline their recommendation of what his punishment ought to be.

“For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment — the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines’ range — and fined $200,000 — based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigation,” the filing reads, as reported by CNN. “The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building – they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures. By flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority, the Defendant exacerbated that assault.”

