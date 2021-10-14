Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized for Non-Covid-Related Infection

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital in California this week.

CNN broke news Thursday night that the 42nd U.S. president is being treated for a blood infection.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Chris Cuomo Clinton was not feeling well on Tuesday. He was tested but it was reportedly not related to covid-19.

“What they think is going on with the president, the former president now is a blood infection,” Gupta explained. “This is an infection that is now being treated with IV antibiotics.”

Clinton is apparently “responding well” and on the mend.

“Seems to be in good spirits,” Gupta added. “He’ll remain in the hospital for at least another day, and at that point they’re going to reassess, but it is possible… that he could be released from the hospital tomorrow.”

A statement from Clinton’s physicians says he is still at the hospital for “continuous monitoring.”

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they say. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

You can watch part of CNN’s report above.

