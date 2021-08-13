JUST IN: Fox News Receives Envelope Containing White Powder, Prompting Hazmat Response

Fox News was sent an envelope containing an unknown white powder on Friday.

The floor was evacuated as authorities responded to the alarming situation, per a memo sent out to employees.

The memo says the substance was “determined to be non-hazardous” and the building has been given the all-clear.

In a statement, a Fox News Media spokesperson said, “An envelope containing a white powdery substance was opened at FOX News Media today. We immediately notified the NYPD’s Hazmat unit and the FDNY, both of which responded accordingly and our offices were given an all clear after it was determined that the substance was non-hazardous. We are very grateful for their swift attention to this incident.”

Dear colleagues, An envelope containing a white powdery substance was opened on the 21st floor at FOX News Media HQ in New York today which was alarming to all involved. We immediately notified the NYPD’s Hazmat unit and the FDNY, both of which responded accordingly and the floor was evacuated. The substance was determined to be non-hazardous and we are very grateful for their swift attention to this incident. Please know that all protocols for a situation like this were followed and the matter is being further investigated by the appropriate authorities. The 21st floor, and thus the entire building, have now been given the all clear. As always, the safety of our employees is a priority and of utmost concern. Thank you,

Suzanne

