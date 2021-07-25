JUST IN: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Joins 1/6 Select Committee

By Josh FeldmanJul 25th, 2021
 

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) has officially joined the January 6 select committee.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Sunday hours after hinting she was speaking to him about it.

In a statement Pelosi commended Kinzinger as someone who “brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy.”

Kinzinger put out a statement saying, “This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again. Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

He will be the second Republican on the committee, alongside Liz Cheney.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy picked five Republicans to serve on the committee, but Pelosi rejected both Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. McCarthy responded by pulling all five picks.

