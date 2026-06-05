Corporate Donors to Trump’s Ballroom Reap $50B in Government Contracts, Watchdog Finds

More than half of the publicly identified corporate donors funding President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project have received federal contracts worth more than $50 billion since contributing to the effort, according to a government watchdog group.

Public Citizen found that 14 of the 27 publicly known corporate donors to the $400 million ballroom project have secured additional federal business in the months since Trump moved forward with plans to replace the East Wing, according to The Washington Post.

The nonprofit also reported that many of those same companies facing federal enforcement actions have seen investigations eased or suspended during Trump’s second term.

Jon Golinger, a public policy advocate at Public Citizen and one of the report’s authors, told The Post: “These giant corporations aren’t funding the Trump ballroom fiasco out of the goodness of their hearts. They have massive interests before the federal government, and they hope to curry favor with, and receive favorable treatment from, the Trump administration.”

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin received the largest share of new government business identified in the report, with roughly $43.8 billion in new or expanded contract funding. Booz Allen Hamilton followed with more than $4.2 billion, while Palantir received just over $1 billion.

Other companies cited include Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Caterpillar, and T-Mobile.

Public Citizen also found that 16 of the 27 known donors are involved in federal enforcement matters or have seen government scrutiny reduced. The list includes antitrust cases involving Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Nvidia, as well as labor-related disputes involving Google, Lockheed Martin, and Meta.

In a comment to The Post, the White House rejected suggestions that donor contributions and federal contracts are linked.

“The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interests, would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

“The donors for the White House ballroom project represent a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People’s House better for generations to come,” he added.

Questions over transparency continue to surround the project, The Post reported. The administration has disclosed only 21 corporate donors, while journalists later identified six additional contributors.

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