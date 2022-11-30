JUST IN: House Democrats Officially Have Trump’s Tax Returns After Years of Legal Battles

CNN senior reporter for crime and justice, Katelyn Polantz, broke the news on-air Wednesday that after years of court battles, former President Donald Trump’s tax returns have finally been handed over to House Democrats.

“Katelyn you’ve also learned that House Democrats now have Donald Trump’s tax returns,” began anchor Kassie Hunt.

“They do indeed. We just got confirmation a few minutes ago from the Treasury Department that the Treasury Department complied with a court order last week. The Supreme Court basically said, no, we’re not going to step in. We are going to agree with other courts that all sided with House Democrats. House Democrats have been trying for years now, Casey, to get access to Trump financial details in many different ways. By my count, there’s been maybe six different or more different ways that they’ve tried,” reported Polantz.

“This one was a very clean request to the House Ways and Means Committee made in 2019. What they asked for was six years of Trump’s tax returns, including the years he served as president. His personal returns also returns around eight of his different business entities and the courts,” she noted, adding:

Trump was trying in court to block this. The courts ultimately all said no, the House has this power. And those tax returns did go from the IRS to the House Ways and Means Committee. We’re going to have to watch and see what the House Ways and Means Committee does next.

“A fascinating turn of events here the last day of November 2022, after this was asked for in 2019. And we’ve got another presidential campaign underway. Kaitlan Collins, thanks very much for that,” Hunt concluded, before moving on to analysis.

Polantz also spoke with House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal (R-MA) and asked what are the Democrat’s next steps and if the returns will be made public.

“The next step is to have a meeting of the Democratic caucus,” Neal told CNN, adding he “declined to say if they would release any of the returns publicly.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN

