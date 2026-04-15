President Donald Trump declared that gas prices will be “much lower” before the midterm elections, contradicting a prior statement from days earlier that they would be a “little higher” before Americans head to the polls in November.

Speaking with Mornings With Maria host Maria Bartiromo in an interview that dropped on Wednesday morning, Trump touted higher tax returns for Americans this tax season, prompting Bartiromo to ask, “Is that gonna be enough to offset the increase in gasoline prices?”

“It will be, ’cause gasoline is coming down very soon and very big.” Trump replied.

“So you think gas prices will be lower before the midterm elections?” Bartiromo asked.

“I think they’ll be much lower — before midterms? Much lower,” Trump said

The line falls in contrast with what he told Bartiromo in a separate interview just this past Sunday, when Trump said, “I mean, I think so. It could be [lower]. It could be. Or the same. Or maybe a little bit higher. But it should be around the same. I think this won’t be that much longer.”

Also during Wednesday’s interview, Trump vowed that fuel prices will plummet once the Iran conflict is “settled.”

“If you give Iran a nuclear weapon, you wanna see bad stock markets? You won’t have a country. The world will be blown up — you can’t do it. You cannot do it. On the assumption that we have that settled, hopefully long before that — hopefully very soon — but when that’s settled gas prices will go down tremendously in gasoline and gas prices cost per barrel, fill up your car per gallon, anyway you look at it, numbers are gonna go down.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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