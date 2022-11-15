JUST IN: Kevin McCarthy Defeats Andy Biggs, Secures Republican Nomination for House Speaker

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) won the support of the Republican caucus, establishing him as the GOP’s candidate for Speaker of the House.

McCarthy commenced his pursuit of the speakership shortly after the midterm elections, even as the GOP grapples with questions of leadership after the red wave turned out to be much smaller than expected. McCarthy faced a challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ) of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, but multiple reports from the closed-door vote say McCarthy easily captured the majority vote he needed by securing 188 votes to Biggs’ 31.

McCarthy wins GOP bid for Speaker, 188-31. But is 30 votes shy of what he needs to become Speaker on the flr in January — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2022

🚨 MCCARTHY WINS Kevin McCarthy of California beat Andy Biggs to become the GOP nominee for speaker of the House. He now has to spend the next seven weeks working to get 218 supporters to win the floor vote. That will be Jan. 3. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 15, 2022

Two sources in the room say McCarthy wins the internal vote for Speaker (as expected), 188-31 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) November 15, 2022

With Republicans only looking at a slim majority in the House of Representatives instead of the commanding majority they expected, McCarthy reportedly got slammed by his colleagues during internal GOP debates over who was most responsible for midterm disappointments.

Now that McCarthy has secured the Republican nomination, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to lock up the 218 votes he’ll need by January 3 to formally become Speaker.

