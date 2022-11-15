‘Time To Go!’ GOP Senate Event Abruptly Ends When Fox News Reporter Asks If Senators Support McConnell For Leader

Fox News’s Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram asked freshman GOP senators if they support Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to remain their leader during an event on Tuesday, which was abruptly ended by the question.

Pergram joined Fox News’s America Reports on Tuesday to report on the leadership challenges to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. McConnell in the House and Senate – respectively.

While McCarthy won his race on Tuesday, how much support McConnell has among GOP senators remains an open question.

Pergram noted that GOP senators have called on “McConnell to postpone Senate GOP leadership elections.”

Pergram then played a clip from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), saying, “Leadership elections right now are scheduled for tomorrow morning. Personally, I think it is insane. It would be nuts for us to have leadership elections now and simply reelect the exact same leadership. For one thing, we don’t even know who will be in the Republican conference. We still don’t know who’s going to win in Georgia.”

“McConnell and freshman GOP senators were mum when I asked about a possible challenge tomorrow,” Pergram added, then showing him asking Senator-elect Ted Budd (R-NC) and Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-AL), “Do you all support Leader McConnell as leader, to return as leader?”

The question created a flurry of noise as handlers can be heard saying, “Alright, it’s time to go…”

Pergram finished the report by noting McConnell has no official challenger yet to his leadership. “GOP. Florida Senator Rick Scott has not formally launched a bid to take on McConnell. Scott chaired the GOP Senate reelection efforts, but Fox is told to pay close attention to what is going on right now as GOP senators meet privately for the first time since the midterms John,” Pergram concluded.

