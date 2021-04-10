Just In: Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral on Advice of Her Doctor

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not attend the funeral of recently-deceased Prince Philip, under advice from her doctor.

The Associated Press reports that Prince Harry will attend the funeral scheduled for April 17, but due to her pregnancy, Ms. Markle will not:

Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip’s funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public. The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old duke died Friday. Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend. Palace officials said that the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with government COVID-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals. They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

Prince Philip passed away Friday at the age of 99.

