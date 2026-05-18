‘Have We Ever Seen Anything Like This?’ CNN Panel Stunned By Trump Slush Fund to Pay Out Allies

A CNN panel was stunned by President Donald Trump’s creation of a nearly $1.8 billion taxpayer-backed slush-fund for his allies who feel they were wronged by the Biden administration.

The Department of Justice announced the fund on Monday after dropping his $10 billion suit against the IRS for failing to protect Trump from press leaks.

“Now, they say there’s no partisan requirement here, but it’s clear who the target audience is,” said CNN chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid.

“The president’s team, they continue to point to what they say is a similar fund that was established under the Obama administration,” Reid said. “This was the Keepseagle Fund. Now, that was a much smaller fund that was only $760 million, but that was to address various claims alleging racism connected to the Department of Agriculture. So we’re talking about a much larger group of potential victims and a much smaller fund. But that’s what they keep pointing to.”

“Have we ever seen anything like this in the history of this country?” asked host Dana Bash.

“No,” Reid answered. “I want to know, first of all, the people at the negotiating table were President Trump’s personal lawyers and the lawyers from the White House, the Justice Department, and the IRS — all part of his administration. There was no outside voice.”

“Look, we know this is going to have a political consequence,” Reid continued. “There’s already political blowback from Democrats, but there’s going to be a lot of litigation around this. There really is nothing quite like this. And I would not be surprised to see this question and questions about this fund before the Supreme Court in the next year or so.”

Special correspondent Jamie Gangel added, “The attorney general is going to appoint five people who will oversee this fund if it goes forward — if the courts don’t stop it. Todd Blanche is the acting attorney general. He wants to be the attorney general. So you can be sure this money is to go to Trump allies, that the five people that Todd Blanche picks will be five people that Donald Trump approves of. So, again, it it just underscores that this is Trump allies benefiting from a huge amount of — let’s say it again — taxpayer money.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!