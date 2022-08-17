JUST IN: Mike Pence Volunteers to ‘Consider’ Testifying for Jan. 6 Committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would “consider” testifying to the January 6 committee if they extended an “invitation.” Then he said he’d have to weigh whether it would fulfill the continuing upholding of his oath to the constitution.

On Wednesday, Pence spoke at the Politics & Eggs breakfast at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College. Pence took questions from the audience, as well as from James Brett, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New England Council.

After his speech, Brett asked Pence if he would be willing to appear before the January 6 committee, whose blockbuster hearings have produced multiple bombshell revelations that involve Pence.

The former Trump VP and subject of chants inimical to the continued viability of his own neck said he’d “consider” such an “invitation” — if it didn’t conflict with his oath to the constitution:

JAMES BRETT: January 6, if they were to call me to come and testify, talk, would you be agreeable? EX-VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Well, I would… If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it. But you’ve heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. In the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government. And any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role that I was serving in as vice president. Um, it’d be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill. But as I said, I don’t want to prejudge. If there’s ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we’d give it due consideration. But my first obligation is to continue to uphold my oath. Continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the Constitution that has created the greatest nation in the history of the world. We’ll do that, and we’ll do that.

