SHOCK: Witness Reveals Trump Didn’t Stop Rioters Because He Thought Pence ‘Deserves’ to Be Hung

Former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, offered a first-hand account that former President Donald Trump thought former Vice President Mike Pence “deserved” to be hung by his rioting supporters.

When the January 6 Committee began their first televised hearings on Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Vice-Chairwoman Liz Cheney announced that the committee obtained testimony from former administration staff about Trump’s reaction to the threats against Pence’s life. As Hutchinson delivered a multitude of bombshells during her testimony, the committee rolled footage from her previous depositions where she described how the White House legal team responded to the “Hang Mike Pence” chants during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Wasn’t until Mark hung up the phone, handed it back to me, I went back to my desk. A couple minutes, later him and Pat [Cipollone] came back, possibly Eric Herschmann, too, I’m pretty sure Eric Herschmann was there, but confident it was Pat that was there. I remember Pat saying something to the effect of ‘Mark, we need to do something more. They are literally calling for the vice president to be f*cking hung.’ And Mark had responded something to the effect of ‘You heard him, Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they are doing anything wrong, to which, Pat said something ‘This is f-ing crazy. We need to be doing something more.’

Hutchinson continued to say in the video that that was when she knew the rioters in the Capitol were calling for Pence to hang. Cheney proceeded after that by invoking the interview where Trump defended those chants from his supporters.

