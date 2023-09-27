JUST IN: North Korea Announces They Will Expel the U.S. Soldier Who Ran Through Their Border

North Korean state media announced they will expel the U.S. soldier who crossed the country months ago after running off during a civilian border tour.

On Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency said they have finished their investigation of Pvt. Travis King’s “illegal intrusion” into the country. The agency reiterated statements they have attributed to King before, saying he entered North Korea due to “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army, and he was “disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.”

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the republic,” the agency said, according to the Associated Press. It is currently unknown when or where King will be released.

King’s defection to North Korea generated significant media intrigue back in July as news watchers tried to make sense of his actions. Much of the focus went to the fact that the second-class Army private ran off when he was supposed to fly back to the U.S. and face disciplinary action over his troubling record while he was stationed in South Korea.

