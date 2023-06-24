JUST IN: Prigozhin Says Wagner Forces Halting March On Moscow to Avoid Further Bloodshed

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin put out a statement on Saturday saying his forces have “turned around” in their march to Moscow and are “returning to field camps” to avoid spilling more Russian blood.

Moscow was in the midst of preparing for an armed assault from the private army on Saturday after the mercenaries began what Russian leadership called an “armed rebellion” 24 hours ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed in an address to the nation on Saturday morning harsh consequences for those involved in the plot.

Prigozhin made the announcement via an audio message on social media, claiming that his troops were only 120 miles from Moscow, but have turned around to avoid more bloodshed, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports:

He didn’t say whether the Kremlin has responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin. The announcement follows a statement from the office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko saying that he had negotiated a deal with Prigozhin after previously discussing the issue with Putin. Prigozhin has accepted Lukashenko’s offer to halt the Wagner group’s advance and further steps to de-escalate the tensions, Lukashenko’s office said, adding that the proposed settlement contains security guarantees for Wagner troops. It didn’t elaborate.

The armed coup represented the most existential threat to Putin’s regime since he took power over two decades ago.

BREAKING: Wagner's Prigozhin has accepted to start negotiations, says convoys will return to bases to avoid bloodshed. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

Prigozhin says it's over: "They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on 23 June to the March of Justice. In a day, we walked to nearly 200km away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters. Now, the moment has come when blood… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 24, 2023

Interesting development if true. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko says he spoke to Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin and convinced him to stand down, stop the movement of fighters through Russia. Info via Lukashenko's press pool and Russian state media. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 24, 2023

NYT live updates says Prigozhin claims Wagner forces "turning around" pic.twitter.com/GO7EHDqD3z — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 24, 2023

Watch the clip above via CNN.

