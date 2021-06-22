JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Announce Whether She’ll Form a Select Committee To Investigate Capitol Insurrection (UPDATED)

CNN’s Manu Raju reported on Tuesday evening that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told several of her House colleagues that she will form a select committee in the House to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection. However, the speaker’s deputy chief-of-staff issued a clarification via Twitter soon thereafter.

Clarification on tonight’s meeting of the Steering and Policy Committee. Speaker Pelosi told Members she plans to announce WHETHER she will create a select committee THIS WEEK. Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 22, 2021

Pelosi’s decision will come about a month after the formation of an independent and bipartisan commission failed in the Senate after Democrats were unable to notch the requisite 60 votes to clear a key procedural hurdle. The House had passed a bill authorizing its formation by a vote of 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting yes.

“Democrats and a handful of Republicans have been clamoring for a 9/11 commission-style bipartisan panel with subpoena power to investigate the Capitol riot on January 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the time of the breach, lawmakers were inside, certifying the results.

Earlier that day, Trump held a rally in Washington, D.C., and suggested the crowd head to the Capitol and “show strength.” Trump had lied to them repeatedly that the election had been stolen from him.

Trump was impeached for incitement to insurrection. The Senate trial, which occurred after Trump left office, did not result in a conviction.

