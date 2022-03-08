Following public pressure, Starbucks and Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday they would suspend operations in Russia in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release, Coca-Cola said “it is suspending its business in Russia.”

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” continued the beverage company. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Starbucks community, the coffee chain’s president and CEO, Kevin Johnson, said:

As I communicated Friday, we condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected. We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products. Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood. Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency. Thank you for the care and concern you are sharing with me and your leaders.

Starbucks and Coca-Cola joined McDonald’s in announcing on Tuesday they were suspending operations in Russia.

All these companies were facing enormous public pressure on social media and calls for boycotts prior to making the decision to shut down Russian business.

