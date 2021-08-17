Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for covid-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Abbott is fully vaccinated and has a breakthrough case of covid-19. His office emphasizes that he is “in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms.”

“Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently,” the statement says.

Gov. Abbott has breakthrough Covid, his office says pic.twitter.com/nLerF8n9H0 — Elizabeth Findell (@efindell) August 17, 2021

There has been a surge of covid-19 cases in Texas over the past few weeks, due to the spread of the Delta variant.

