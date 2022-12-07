JUST IN: TIME Magazine Names Volodymyr Zelenksy Person of the Year

TIME announced Wednesday morning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is their Person of the Year.

The magazine cover also included “The Spirit of Ukraine” in their award, in a photo illustration cover image that included a composite of Zelensky in front of numerous unnamed Ukrainians, ostensibly representing the great courage and bravery they’ve shown in the face of Russia’s stalled invasion of the former Soviet state.

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

On Monday, The Hill reported a “short list” of Person of the Year candidates, of which Zelensky was included. Other names up for consideration included Elon Musk, Xi Jinping, The Supreme Court, Liz Cheney, MacKenzie Scott, Protestors in Iran, Ron DeSantis, Janet Yellin, and Gun Safety advocates.

Musk was named “person of the year” in 2021.

