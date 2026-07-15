Trump ‘Escalating’ Iran War With Daytime Bombing in Fifth-Straight Day of Strikes

President Donald Trump is “escalating” the bombing of Iran by launching daytime strikes on the regime on Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Yingst pointed out this was the first time the U.S. had hit Iran in the middle of the day since the ceasefire deal started in early April. His report followed shortly after U.S. Central Command posted on X it had hit Iran for the fifth consecutive day at 6:00 a.m. ET, which would be 1:30 p.m. in Tehran.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM posted.

At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 15, 2026

Yingst said the strikes reflected what Trump told him during an interview on Tuesday — that a “large scale military operation” is resuming.

“When I spoke with President Trump yesterday at the White House, he told Fox News that a variety of strikes would take place this week and escalate next week,” Yingst said. “He said he’s reserving the energy targets for later in this campaign, trying to put new pressure on the Iranian regime as officials in Tehran are still unwilling to make a deal. The president did not rule out a ground component to this operation in the future, but said he wants the focus to be on Iran.”

The strikes on Wednesday targeted spots near the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Yingst reported. He added Trump is looking to put an “immense amount of pressure” on Iran with the strikes in an effort to force its theocratic leaders back to the negotiating table.

Trump had said the U.S. would continue bombing Iran this week during a radio interview on Monday.

He told conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt the military would hit Iran “hard” — and that there was “not a damn thing they can do about it.”

The president said because Iran violated the fragile ceasefire last weekend by attacking a Cyprus-flagged merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the talks of a long-term peace deal had been scrapped.

“They have nothing — they have nothing going except they have big mouths,” Trump said.

He then told Hewitt the U.S. and Iran were on the verge of a peace agreement until Iran’s Saturday attack. That spurred the U.S. to strike Iran over the weekend, with those attacks carrying over to Monday and Tuesday.

“We had a deal yesterday… these people are crazy,” Trump said. “We had a deal where we won everything, and they basically break the deal. To them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people, and frankly if they ever had a nuclear weapon they would use it within one day.”

Trump on Monday said the U.S. was now the “GUARDIAN” of the strait. He floated a plan where America would charge a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the passage, but he walked that back on Tuesday.

“I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future.”

Wednesday’s strikes follow the U.S. resuming its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox News.

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