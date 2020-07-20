JUST IN: Top Democrats Are ‘Gravely Concerned’ Congress is Being Targeted in Foreign Campaign to Interfere in the 2020 Election, Request FBI Briefing

Top congressional Democrats requested last week that the FBI provide a defensive counterintelligence briefing to all members of Congress over “foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

The letter — posted Monday by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff — is addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray and says:

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November.”

The letter is co-signed by Schiff, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Intelligence Committee vice chair Mark Warner. It says that it’s “imperative” for the FBI to brief all members of Congress and that this should happen prior to the August recess.

You can read the full letter here.

