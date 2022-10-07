Kanye West Turns on Former Friend Jared Kushner, Claims He Made Israel Peace Deals For Money

Kanye West railed against former friend Jared Kushner on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, claiming he only pursued peace deals between Israel and several Arab states for his own personal profit.

Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser during his administration, is proud of those deals. They are a centerpiece of his recently published White House memoir. But they have also prompted allegations that Kushner was motivated by “post-employment interests,” as an ethics lawyer told the Wall Street Journal.

Indeed, since leaving office Kushner launched a private equity firm, Affinity Partners, which landed a $2 billion investment from a Saudi Arabian wealth fund. That investment is now under investigation by the House Oversight Committee.

In a lengthy interview that aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday, West appeared to reference those allegations when he attacked Kushner, a longtime friend he had dinner with as recently as February.

The Fox News host teed him up, asking about his Instagram post earlier in the day accusing Kushner of holding Trump back.

“When I think about all of these things that Jared somehow doesn’t get enough credit for with his work — what is it his work? In Israel, what is this, in Palestine, you know where he made his peace treaties? do you know the facts on this right here?”

Carlson explained that Kushner orchestrated peace deals between Israel and several Arab nations.

“I just think it was to make money,” West said.

West detailed his recent dinner in Miami with Kushner, his brother Josh Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Miami earlier this year.

“After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like, wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back, being very much a handler,” West said. “They love to look at me or look at Trump like we are so crazy and they are the businessmen.”

“I think that’s what they are about is making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own,” he continued. “I think they were born into money.”

“It makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have,” he added.

