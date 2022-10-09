Kanye Posts Shocking Rant Threatening War ‘On JEWISH PEOPLE’ In Tweet Now Deleted By Twitter

Troubled hip-hop entrepreneur Kanye West posted a shocking, threatening rant against “JEWISH PEOPLE” that was deleted by Twitter.

The trouble began this weekend when West posted content that got his Instagram account restricted, and his anti-Semitic posts deleted:

the decision comes after Ye made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic. In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs, with the caption “Jesus is Jew.” The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

As NBC News noted, the posts followed a lengthy Tucker Carlson interview in which West spewed a lot of conspiracy theory rhetoric, including anti-Jewish tropes:

The Fox News host teed him up, asking about his Instagram post earlier in the day accusing Kushner of holding Trump back. “When I think about all of these things that Jared somehow doesn’t get enough credit for with his work — what is it his work? In Israel, what is this, in Palestine, you know where he made his peace treaties? do you know the facts on this right here?” Carlson explained that Kushner orchestrated peace deals between Israel and several Arab nations. “I just think it was to make money,” West said.

West took his gripes and his anti-Jewish rhetoric to Twitter, where he was “welcomed back” by prospective future Twitter owner Elon Musk:

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

In a now-hidden tweet, West then wrote “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That tweet was followed by another that is still up despite a heavy anti-Jewish connotation in context.

“Who you think created cancel culture?” West wrote.

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

West’s account has not, as of yet, been suspended over the infration.

