The United States’ evacuation of Afghanistan continued despite terrorist bombings that rocked Kabul, and according to the White House, 12,500 people were evacuated in the 24 hours ending at 3 am.

According to White House officials, “From 3 AM EDT on 8/26 to the same time on 8/27, approximately 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. Roughly 105,000 people have been evacuated since 8/14. Since the end of July, approximately 110,600 people.”

That update comes the morning after terrorist attacks that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and at least 95 Afghan people, drawing a threat of retribution from President Joe Biden against ISIS-K, the group that claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Almost half of that 24 hour total or more came after the bombings. According to an update by White House officials Thursday evening, “From August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 26 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of approximately 7,500 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 14 US military flights (13 C-17s and 1 C-130) which carried approximately 5,100 evacuees, and 39 coalition flights which carried 2,400 people.”

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward called the number “extraordinary,” and reported that there appear to be extra precautions being taken on the perimeter around the airport.

There are four days left until the August 31 deadline that Biden has said he will adhere to, during which the Pentagon insists evacuations will continue until the very last minute.

