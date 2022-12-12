JUST IN: Wall Street Journal Names Emma Tucker Editor-in-Chief

The Wall Street Journal has named British journalist Emma Tucker its next editor-in-chief.

The paper announced the move on Monday.

Tucker, 56, will succeed Matt Murray on Feb. 1. Murray has been in his current role since 2018.

“As a long-time admirer and reader of the brilliant journalism of The Wall Street Journal, it is my honor to edit this great newspaper,” said Tucker in a statement. “I can’t wait to work with the entire team at the Journal and my new colleagues at Dow Jones, who have done so much in recent years to publish journalism that matters and set new records along the way.”

Tucker is currently editor of the London-based The Sunday Times.

In a note to readers, Journal publisher Almar Latour wrote:

Mr. Murray has had an impressive and distinguished career—almost 30 years of which has been spent at The Wall Street Journal. His contributions to it have been profound. Under Mr. Murray’s leadership, the newsroom has produced a prodigious catalog of groundbreaking journalism. And the Journal has reached more readers than ever before—nearly doubling subscriptions, while embracing new ways of distributing award-winning journalism in new formats to new audiences. A change in leadership presents a moment to reflect on the institution itself. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable source of information for the world’s decision makers—in business, finance and in life. Ms. Tucker, an experienced business journalist and editor, will take the helm at a time of unprecedented volatility in the world on virtually every front—a time for the Journal to continue to double down on its core and on its unique role in society: delivering in-depth, insightful coverage of the business world and beyond. Ms. Tucker’s widely informed world view and demonstrated ability to expand access to the news through innovative digital delivery will be instrumental in broadening the Journal’s reach in the U.S. and globally.

