Washington, D.C. may not reopen for “at least” another three months, according to D.C. Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt.

NBC Washington reported on Wednesday evening that Nesbitt had discussed the “most-stringent” and “less stringent” plans during a virtual town hall, and that following “the most-stringent plan, which would be a worst-case scenario, D.C. would not be able to reopen for at least another three months.”

Even if D.C. decided to follow the less severe plan, its “phased” reopening “would not begin for at least two months.”

You can watch the full virtual town hall above via the D.C. Mayor’s Office.

