Just In: White House Doc Gives Biden Covid Update, Identifies Variant That Got Him

Physician to the President Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor delivered an update memorandum to Karine Jean-Pierre Saturday on President Joe Biden‘s covid-19 symptoms and treatment, and identified the most likely variant at work.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Biden tested positive for covid, but it was not yet determined what variant he’d contracted. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS on Saturday the president is continuing to improve and putting in “a full day of work virtually.”

A short time later, Dr. O’Connor released the latest letter on the President’s condition, covering both the symptoms — including sore throat and a “loose cough” — and the variant, which he identified as the currently predominant BA5.

“The President’s causative agent is most likely the BAS variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at this time,” he wrote. “This data does not affect the treatment plan in any way.”

Read the full text of the letter below:

President Biden SARS-Co V-2 Update President Biden completed his second full day of P AXLOVID last night. His symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear. The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. His symptoms will continue to be treated supportively with oral hydration, acetaminophen (TYLENOL), and the albuterol inhaler that he uses as needed for cough (2-3 times a day). He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all. He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner. Our preliminary sequencing results have returned. The President’s causative agent is most likely the BAS variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at this time. This data does not affect the treatment plan in any way. The President is responding to therapy as expected. The BAS variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. We will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen. As promised, I will keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan. Respectfully submitted,

Kevin C. O’Connor, D.O., F AAFP

From the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com