‘Just Insane To Me!’ Florida Teacher Being Investigated Over Disney Movie Torches Don’t Say Gay Policy

Jenna Barbee lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “Don’t Say Gay” policies as she’s investigated for showing a Disney film with a gay character in it to her class.

Barbee says she’s being investigated by the state after she showed the film “Strange World” to her class after parent and school board member Shannon Rodriquez complained.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, anchor Alisyn Camerota interviewed Barbee, who told her that she picked the movie for its environmental themes. Barbee also expressed shock that the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” policy was recently extended to include high school students, a fact she was unaware of when she showed the movie:

CAMEROTA: Did you — everything you have said, I totally understand. I totally get why that movie would appeal to you. But did you know there was a gay character in it?

BARBEE: I did. And I will be totally honest. I did.

But I was raised in a way that that’s not a big deal to me. Like, it’s — in my class, I have students who have told me way before this that they’re part of that community. Like, that’s not — that’s not — it’s love. I mean, the fact that there’s love being spread, the world doesn’t have enough of that.

So, there was no major PDA or…

CAMEROTA: But did you know that — yes, I hear you. But, I mean, there’s nothing obscene, of course. It’s a PG movie. All the parents had signed permission slips for the kids to see a PG movie.

BARBEE: Yes.

CAMEROTA: But you do know that, in Florida, in elementary schools now, and I think maybe even high schools, you’re not allowed to introduce the subject of homosexuality.

I mean, did you know you were breaking the rule?

BARBEE: You know what? I did not know that. I did not know that that was a thing.

Actually, they — I just found out today that they increased it to my level in, I guess, high school on April 30, and now today to the college level, which is just insane to me, because those are adults.

But, anyway, I honestly had no idea. I had no idea whatsoever that this was such a big deal. I didn’t even know it was a big deal until it was brought to my attention, because it’s just — these students all have one-to-one devices. They talk about these things all the time. I have sat down — shut down much worse in class.

And so, to me, this was just — it was a common theme that people talk about all the time, my students talk about all the time. I honestly don’t follow the news like that. I barely just have time for that.

CAMEROTA: That’s funny. That’s very funny that you say that, because we did do the story when it changed, from first it was pre-K through third grade, and then, as you say, at the end of April, it changed to all the way through high school.

But I take your point that you hadn’t followed that part, and I guess that there was no edict sent out from the governor’s mansion that you — a memo, I should say, that you read.