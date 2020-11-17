No hard feelings?

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on the floor of the U.S. Senate with a friendly fist bump as he walked by during a floor vote, a gesture he reciprocated with a gentle pat on the shoulder.

The hail-fellow-well-met exchange during the vote on Federal Reserve Board of Governors nominee Judy Shelton, which failed 47 – 50, was notable since Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has spent the past few days trying to not-so-subtly meddle in his Senate colleague’s presidential victory.

In fact, the Graham-Harris greeting took place less than 24 hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Graham of encouraging him to throw vast numbers of ballots in that state’s vote count based on specious reasoning, presumably to help Trump win the state. Such outrageous conduct by a sitting Senator prompted calls for an ethics investigation and ignited plenty of fury at Graham. For his part, the South Carolina senator described the call as harmless and “a good conversation.”

But if Harris was upset by Graham’s egregious attempt at election meddling, she didn’t show it. Just seconds after she voted against Shelton, a masked Harris could be seen talking with Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Chris Coons (D-DE), who were also masked. As the three chatted, Graham wanders toward them from the front of the chamber. When Harris notices him, she gives him a quick wave and then holds out her bare fist, which he returns. Then, as he scoots by Harris and up into the Senate desks he gently pats her back and moves along.

Call it a peaceful transfer of power, perhaps.

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN 2.

