Senator Lindsey Graham hit back at the Republican secretary of state in Georgia after the latter made some pretty serious claims about their recent conversation.

Brad Raffensperger claimed that Graham suggested to him that he exclude legal ballots, asking “whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures.”

Graham told reporters after that interview broke, “I think that’s just ridiculous. If he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem. I actually thought it was a good conversation.”

One reporter said, “He suggested, according to the Washington Post, that he was surprised when you asked him if he has any power to throw out all mail-in ballots

“No, I never said that,” Graham responded, “I said, do you have power as secretary of state to require bipartisan verification of the signature. Because right now they don’t.”

Raffensperger, upon being told of Graham’s response earlier, stood by what he said and added he got “an implication that ‘look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.'”

You can listen to the audio of Graham’s response above, via MSNBC.

