President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted in Missouri the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last month – all while mocking a running joke heard on a weekly basis over the past few years.

“I don’t think I can take one more phrase, it’s going to be ‘Infrastructure Week,’” said Biden in a speech at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, with buses in the background. “But guess what? It’s gonna be infrastructure decade now, man.”

Toward the end of his speech, Biden lamented America losing on infrastructure compared to the rest of the world, but said that would now come to an end.

“Most of you who were over 40 remember us always having the number one infrastructure in the world, the most best education, etc. We rank now number eight in the world in terms of investment in research and development. Fourteenth in infrastructure,” he said. “The United States of America! And if you’re a businessman out there or you work or labor, a union person for business, where’s the business going to go where they can get products to market fastest? Safest? Where they have access to get in and out? Where they have access to move?”

“That’s why we’re losing. That’s why we’re losing,” continued Biden. “But we’re not going to lose anymore, I promise you. The time of losing is over! It’s over, over, over, over.”

