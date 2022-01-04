Dana Perino Says ‘Military-Grade’ Equipment in Police Hands Could Have Helped I-95 Snow Disaster, Cites Liberal Policies

Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the mass stranding of motorists in Virginia on Tuesday by questioning why local authorities were not in the possession of “military-grade” equipment.

On The Five, the cohosts discussed what had been a harrowing time for thousands of commuters who were stranded on Interstate 95 after a foot of snow fell in the region.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was among thousands who were trapped by snow, ice, and frigid temperatures. The senator spent 27 hours trying to get to work in abhorrent conditions. The misery was widespread as the severity of the storm took meteorologists by surprise.

When discussing the nightmare with his fellow Fox News panelists, Geraldo Rivera thanked the country’s truck drivers, some of whom were on the snow-packed highway, for riding out the storm.

Perino then said she had spoken to one truck driver who had said she had heard nothing on the radio about a rescue for those stranded.

“She said there was nothing on the emergency channel, on the CB radio, hadn’t seen anything,” Perino said.

Perino then questioned why local law enforcement officers in the affected area were not as well-equipped as the men and women of the military to handle such a large-scale disaster.

“I want to point out one thing that I do not believe has been said yet,” Perino said. “I talked to a state legislator there in Virginia, and he pointed out to me that in the last several years, many on the left made a decision that local sheriffs should not be allowed to have military-grade equipment, right?

“Because they said that was a bad symbol and that it was too militaristic and authoritarian, but imagine if they were still allowed to have the equipment that they had just a few years ago. It probably would have come in very helpful today.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

