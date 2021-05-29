Vice President Kamala Harris published a Memorial Day message on Saturday that included a photograph of herself — but failed to reference the significance of the holiday.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote in the missive, which displayed a picture of her smiling and looking to one side. Social-media users were quick to observe the message omitted any mention of military veterans.

Memorial Day, instituted by Congress in its current form in 1971, is dedicated to fallen personnel of the United States Armed Forces. The holiday falls on Monday, meaning Harris still has time to write a message potentially quelling some of her critics.

It is Memorial Day weekend – nor for enjoying – but for memorializing our fallen. Our brothers and sisters, who ‘gave the last full measure of devotion’. Please try to respect that. pic.twitter.com/pf2dDxG7sx — PaxView Jeff (@JR_justJR) May 29, 2021

Staff should have told her a little more about the holiday. https://t.co/KKyYgN8tAe — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 30, 2021

Narcissus would approve. So would someone else who used to occupy the White House who never resisted noting important days & events w photographs of himself. More telling? Harris reducing Memorial Day to a “long weekend.” #Pathetic on all counts. https://t.co/FMeFZ87ynw — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 29, 2021

It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021

What the hell kind of “statement” is this ? I got a more PATRIOTIC message from the guy at the Rental Car place. This is MEMORIAL DAY Weekend KAMALA—-it’s about MEN and WOMEN who FOUGHT AND DIED for Our Country in UNIFORM. https://t.co/YPyGIDOdNy — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 29, 2021

Unbelievably disappointed that there is no mention as to why there is a “long weekend”. This is a picture of our son, PFC Paul Cuzzupe who can’t enjoy the weekend as he died defending our freedom. pic.twitter.com/djHiP09fnU — Michael Kirk 🇺🇸 (@Flaskinsfan) May 29, 2021

Of course no mention of the reason for the long weekend pic.twitter.com/LMgMQ4ExUw — Chuck Leeds (@gwarn1) May 29, 2021

It’s just a “long weekend” for this fraud. I have several dead buddies that disagree. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 29, 2021

