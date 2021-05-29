comScore Kamala Harris Shares Headshot for Memorial Day

Conservative Twitter Condemns Kamala Harris Memorial Day Weekend Tweet That Doesn’t Mention Veterans

By Rudy TakalaMay 29th, 2021, 8:32 pm
 

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris published a Memorial Day message on Saturday that included a photograph of herself — but failed to reference the significance of the holiday.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote in the missive, which displayed a picture of her smiling and looking to one side. Social-media users were quick to observe the message omitted any mention of military veterans.

Memorial Day, instituted by Congress in its current form in 1971, is dedicated to fallen personnel of the United States Armed Forces. The holiday falls on Monday, meaning Harris still has time to write a message potentially quelling some of her critics.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: