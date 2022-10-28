Kanye West is Back on Twitter — But Don’t Thank Elon Musk

Kanye West is back on Twitter Friday after a weeks-long public implosion that saw the controversial musician appear on Fox News and spew a series of anti-Semitic comments.

Elon Musk, the free speech advocate and brand new owner of Twitter, made clear on Friday, however, that West’s reappearance on the platform had nothing to do with him.

Musk tweeted on Friday some vague details about his plans for content moderation, writing, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

A ‘Never Trump’ Twitter account, “Republicans Against Trump,” replied to that tweet asking, “So why did you restore already Kanye West’s account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism.”

Musk promptly replied to the question, claiming, “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

West, who goes by Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta’s social media platforms last month after West posted remarks that many saw as anti-Semitic and threatening to Jewish people.

West has over 30 million followers on Twitter and only recently rejoined the platform after a two-year hiatus. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” wrote Musk on October 8th after West began tweeting again.

