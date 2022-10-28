BREAKING: Elon Musk Announces NO Account Reinstatements Until His ‘Content Moderation Council’ Convenes

New Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on Friday that the social media site, which he acquired for $44 billion, will have a diverse “content moderation council” and that, until it meets, there will be no reinstatements of suspended accounts.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” he tweeted.

Musk said in a Thursday note to advertisers that while his platform will allow for freedom of expression it will have some limitations:

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society. … That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences

Musk said earlier this year that he would allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Musk has started cleaning house at Twitter.

Shortly after closing the deal Thursday evening, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal; CFO Ned Segal; legal policy, trust, and safety head Vijaya Gadde; and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Footage posted on Twitter on Friday showed members of a data engineering team carrying boxes outside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. According to a tweet from CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa “an entire team of data engineers [that was] let go.”

It’s happening Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them#TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/gNSl6qSCKU — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) October 28, 2022

