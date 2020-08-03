Kanye West is reportedly still pursuing a bid for the 2020 presidential election and has hired canvassers from the petitioning firm Let The Voters Decide to help him get on the Wisconsin ballot.

The firm has sent out 45 canvassers within the crucial swing state to help West get 1,000 valid signatures by Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to NY Magazine.

West is trying to get on Ohio, Arkansas, and West Virginia’s ballots before the states’ deadlines. If successful, Ohio and Wisconsin would be the first swing states that will have West on the ballot in November.

In order for West to appear on the ballot in Ohio, he will need to obtain 5,000 signatures by Wednesday at 5 p.m., and other deadlines are quickly coming and going. Both Arkansas, which requires 1,000 signatures, and West Virginia, which requries 7,000, have August 3 deadlines.

Deadlines in several other states have already passed, making West’s attempt pursuit incredibly difficult and unlikely. On top of the unlikelihood that he will gather all the valid signatures needed, as of August 1, only 338 electoral votes are available to West — posing as another obstacle.

West successfully got on the Oklahoma ballot, after paying $35,000 filing fee and is tentatively on the New Jersey and Illinois ballots. While West reached the signatures needed to appear on both states’ ballots, he faces allegations of fraud in New Jersey, as elections lawyer Scott Salmon questioned why “every signature on the same page look[s] the same?” Salmon noted that roughly 700 of the 1,327 signatures West submitted were questionable.

Although he reached 2,500 signatures required in Illinois, his campaign faces three challenges, which also question the legitimacy of the signatures, along with the validity of the paperwork he submitted.

