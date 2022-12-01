Kanye West Shares Image of Swastika Combined with Star of David After He Says He Loves Nazis – and Jews

Kanye West posted an image of the swastika photoshopped inside of the Star of David on Twitter Thursday night hours after he professed his admiration for the Third Reich and its leader.

The rapper joined Alex Jones for a broadcast earlier in the day alongside White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The duo had dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort last week.

Since the dinner, which Trump reportedly raged at being blindsided by, West and Fuentes have made their rounds together spreading anti-Semitism. West walked out of Tim Pool’s podcast earlier in the week but he gave Jones plenty of air time.

“Nazis are, like, kinda cool,” West told Jones during an off-the-rails hours-long interview in which he wore a mask over his entire head. He also professed his love for the Jewish people – and for Adolf Hitler.

Just after 9:30 p.m., West took to his Twitter page in an apparent attempt at reconciling his love for both Jews and the group responsible for killing millions of them during the Second World War. He also promoted his 2024 bid for the White House.

“YE24 LOVE EVERYONE,” West wrote. He included the tag “#LOVESPEECH.”

He posted an image of the swastika emblazoned inside a Star of David, presumably in an attempt to show unity between Jews and Nazis – which does not and never can exist.

The image appeared to come from a laptop and was created with the use of the latest version of Adobe Photoshop. During his interview with Jones, the rapper argued Hitler was a man of many “redeeming qualities.”

West claimed “the Holocaust is not what happened” before he praised Hitler for modernizing transit and communication. West further stated:

I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me “You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the pornography.” But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

After West posted his photoshopped image, he proceeded to support the embattled fashion house Balenciaga and profess his hatred for pornography in a torrent of tweets.

God loves Balenciaga Love is the answer Jesus is the answer Praying for all of the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds Peoples grandmothers work their for Christ sake — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pediphilia When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

