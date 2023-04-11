Kari Lake is still insisting she was cheated out of the last election, but nonetheless appears to be on the verge of declaring her candidacy for the next one.

Appearing in studio on One America News, the defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate said she is “seriously considering” a run for the Senate in 2024. Lake, if she runs, would be pursuing a seat currently held by Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-AZ).

In announcing her potential plans, Lake said she is driven by the 2022 election — about which she continues to make totally unfounded claims that the governor’s race was rigged against her.

“I am seriously considering a run for Senate, yes absolutely,” Lake said. “Just because they stole an election… we’re so dangerous to them, I’m so dangerous to the status quo and this rotten swamp that they’re willing to steal an election to stop me and our movement. I’m not letting them get away with that. We’re not going away. And so I am seriously considering a run for Senate.

Lake touted her current poll numbers against Sinema and Democratic candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in an effort to bolster her credentials.

“All the polling shows that I would win,” Lake said. “Not just the primary, the polling is showing that I would beat Kyrsten Sinema and this socialist guy that’s running for the Democrats, [Rep. Ruben] Gallego.”

According to surveys compiled by FiveThirtyEight, Gallego is shown consistently prevailing in a head-to-head matchup with Lake. However, in a three-person race, Lake and Gallego are shown to be in a virtual dead heat, with Sinema a distant third.

Watch above, via OAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com